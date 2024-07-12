Mark Snyder, 45, St. Joseph, passed away after nearly a two-year battle with cancer on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

He was born on March 26, 1979, to Dennis and Jane Hyder Snyder in St. Joseph

He graduated from Savannah High School in 1997. During high school he was an active member of the FFA and the varsity basketball team. He was also a member of the Savannah First Christian Church.

Mark was an only child who was deeply loved, and sometimes spoiled, by his devoted parents.

Mark had a love of racing that started back in his childhood when he would race go-karts with his family. He attended the Knoxville Nationals for 39 years straight. This passion continued into his adult life and expanded to racing sprint cars and modifieds at Savannah Speedway. Mark eventually became a partner for Porter Racing.

He was an avid outdoorsman, finding joy in duck and deer hunting and fishing. He was also a sports fan with a particular fondness for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Nascar races.

Mark’s greatest love in life was his longtime partner, Ryann Owens, who survives of the home. For 20 years, they shared countless adventures and treasured memories together. His favorite vacation destinations were Florida and Colorado.

He worked for Anderson Ford as a service manager for 20 years, where he made many friends and connections with the people he helped to serve.

After his cancer diagnosis, Mark sought treatment at KU Medical Center. He greatly appreciated the staff and special nurses there who cared for him and treated him like family. His loved ones wish to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff at KU for their loving kindness and care that was given to Mark during his treatment.

Farewell services and the public livestream was at 10 am, Tuesday, July 9 at the Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment was at the Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at meierhoffer.com.