Sue Vore, 73, Maryville, died Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Davies County Health Care Center in Gallatin.

She was born June 16, 1950, in Maryville, to Leon and Frances Lame Hart. She was a graduate of Maryville High School.

Mrs. Vore retired from Eveready, Maryville.

Survivors include her son, Kelly Vore; four grandchildren, Derrick Vore, Shelby (Anthony) Kempa, Dylan Vore and Dawson Vore.

Mrs. Vore’s body has been cremated. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Prairie Chapel Cemetery in Denver, MO.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.