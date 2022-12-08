Darrell Wesley “Buzzy” Keever, 82, Burlington Jct, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City.

He was born June 22, 1940, in Shenandoah, IA, to Dillard and Mable Irene Neal Keever. He attended school in Quitman and later enlisted in the United States Army.

Mr. Keever owned and operated Big “D” Construction Company and worked for Kerr McGee Petroleum Company in Oklahoma and later Jester Associates.

Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, December 10 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Quitman Cemetery, Quitman. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

