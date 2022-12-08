Dr. Richard Scott Bell, 50, Maryville, died Monday, December 5, 2022.

He was born in 1972 in Sedalia to Karen Ritchey Bell and Gregory Bell. He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree in geological engineering and an master of science in computer science, both from the University of Missouri – Rolla, now known as Missouri University of Science and Technology, and a PhD in computer science from Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS.

In 2016, he married Tonya Bell.

Dr. Bell was a professor of computer science at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

There is not a service planned at this time, but the family will announce a celebration of life sometime in the future.

Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate/.

