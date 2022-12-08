Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/6/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder fee report for November 2022; Invoice from City of Maryville for FY22 Joint 911 and to Elevator Safety Services, Inc.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #81697-81710.

Requisitions: Coroner to Steve Whittington for deputy coroner salary; Sheriff to Onkate, via Amazon, for equipment; Road and bridge to Gray Oil Company for diesel fuel and gas; Assessor to United States Post Office for postage.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Schraeder Law Firm for November invoice of services; employment letters from the Sheriff’s Department; Evergy business demand response (BDR) report.

Contract agreement for grant writing services reviewed and signed with NWMO Regional Council of Governments.

Reviewed the Missouri Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety elevator inspection reports.

Andy Abbott, MTE, stopped in to discuss options for expanded cyber coverage for the commission to consider.

Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum, along with Sheriff Randy Strong met with the commission regarding the closing of the NW Children’s Advocacy Center. Also present: Chris Wallace. Later in the morning, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader asked Strong questions.

Chris Wallace, board member of Nodaway County Extension Center and Randa Doty, community development specialist, met with the commission to present information on the Extension services and present the FY2023 budget request. Doty also discussed the broadband coverage address challenge project that is happening right now. Asked the commissioners to refer people that do not have broadband coverage to participate or contact her office for assistance. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Strong, Major Scott Wedlock met with Sarah Prickett, intern of the regional planner from NWMO Regional Council of Governments in the commissioner’s office to discuss the department of public safety’s jail improvement grant. Prickett asked for information on what the jail’s needs are and what quotes are already in process. Representatives of Johnson Controls Fire Systems were present as they are working on a quote on a total replacement of the fire protection system. Following the interview by Prickett, a tour of the jail was given to the representatives of Johnson Controls and Prickett. Also present: Jenkins and Wilson.

An invite to the Northwest Regional Commission meeting was received and responded to. The meeting will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, December 15 Gallatin.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #656 in Jackson Township, Road #614 in Polk Township and Bridge #657008 in Jefferson Township.

A letter was drafted and signed to a landowner in Lincoln Township requesting tree and brush removal on Road #2.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/6/2022.