Danny Lynn Hendrickson, 75, Warrensburg, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born November 20, 1945, in Allendale, to James and Madeline Annis Winemiller Hendrickson. He graduated from high school in Ravenwood.

On July 4, 1964, he married Judy “Jo” Gilbert in Maryville.

There will be a private graveside service at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville, with Elder Doug Fritts officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be left to Warrensburg VFW, Post #2513.

Online condolences may be left at williamsfuneralchapel.net.

Arrangements are under the direction of Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.