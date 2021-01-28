Sr. Maureen Truland, 95, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

Margaret Mary Truland was born September 10, 1925, in Lancaster, NH, to Daniel J. and Mary A. Robinson Truland. She received her bachelor of science and master’s in biology in New Hampshire and masters in theology from St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN.

She entered the Benedictine Convent on August 6, 1952, and was given the name Sr. Maureen Truland. Her first profession of vows was on February 11, 1954, and her final profession of vows was on March 12, 1959.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Benedictine Chapel with burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

