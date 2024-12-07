Dan Henry DeMott, 87, Maryville, died Monday, December 2, 2024, at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born in Maryville, to Henry F. DeMott and Marjorie H. Lett DeMott. He attended elementary through college in Maryville, receiving an undergraduate degree from Northwest Missouri State University. He then went on to receive graduate degrees from Northwestern University, Chicago and University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Mr. DeMott taught communications and theater at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. He enjoyed writing, directing and acting in plays.

He had been an active member of the Dramatical Actors Guild, and also a member of the Playwright Circle of Kansas City.

Mr. DeMott’s body has been cremated. There will be a memorial service at 11 am, Saturday, December 7 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. His remains will be spread on his parent’s graves in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, at a later date. Family and friends are welcome to stay and visit after the services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, or the campus radio station at Northwest Missouri State University.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.