Marvin Wiley, 83, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Maryville Living Center.

He was born January 14, 1941, in Fairfax, to Ora and Zeta Short Wiley. He was a graduate of Fairfax High School.

On October 31, 2011, he married Mary Katherine Weir Harr in Maryville.

Mr. Wiley was a manager for LMP.

He was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church and the Eagles Lodge.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, December 11 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Fairfax. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, December 10 at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.