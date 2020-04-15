If you have a cough, fever, sore throat or have had a COVID-19 exposure, you may meet the criteria for testing.

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) is now offering drive up COVID-19 testing for patients who have had a televisit with a provider and meet criteria. Those with orders will be scheduled for the convenience of drive up testing.

CRHC’s drive up site openedfor the first round of testing from 1 to 4 pm, Thursday, April 9 on Essie Davison Drive near the empty lot in front of the CRHC facility. Look for the white tent and CRHC ambulance.

People who are exhibiting symptoms should call the designated phone line for COVID-19 testing at 712.542.8341. Patients will be scheduled for a televisit appointment with one of CRHC’s providers who will perform an evaluation and make the determination if testing is appropriate.

“We are making this option available as a way of providing screening for more folks while limiting the potential for exposure,” said CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke. “If you think you may have something going on, call and get screened. If for nothing else, it will give you some peace of mind. If you are severely ill or having difficulty breathing, you should seek emergency care and call ahead if at all possible. This will ensure our staff is prepared with proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for the individual’s arrival.”