Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/26/2020. The motion passed.

The following were approved: invoice to DevNet for quarterly software license; requisitions: sheriff to Missouri Haug for radio equipment.

The commission reviewed the following i6formation received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19, Missouri Public Service Commission letter re: essential workers, Enel-White Cloud Wind Project newsletter, United Fiber credit letters.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects. Crews are either hauling dirt or working on Bridge #445, a CDBG grant bridge. Stiens stated he had a call from Jerri Dearmont at NWMO Regional Council regarding the rock on #445, which was not necessary.

Bill Walker discussed the lights on the clock tower at the Courthouse that are burned out. A call was put in to Coenen Electric to discuss options. Patton asked Bill Walker to take care of getting an additional key for the Administration Center.

Burns reported that he had spoken with Eric Jones, Atchison Township township grader operator, about Road #100. The commission has already looked at this road and spoken with a representative at Tenaska’s Clear Creek Wind Project.

A meeting was held with Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health Administrator. Present were Christy Forney, Nodaway County emergency management director, Sheriff Randy Strong, Jackie Ross, nurse at Mosaic Medical and county health board member and Marlin Kinman, county health board member and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader. Patterson gave the group statistics for both Missouri and statewide. Patterson stated that there had not been any confirmed cases in Nodaway County, however if we do have a case, a press release will be issued, the identified person will isolate and close contacts will be notified. Patterson discussed where they are at currently and where they expect to go with their directives.

The commission discussed Road #681. The Jackson Township road grader operator would like the county to look at the tubes to see if they need to be bigger.

A resident called in with road issues on 170th between Hwy FF and Highway 71. The commission has already made a sight visit and will call in to discuss with a representative of Tenaska- Clear Creek Wind Project.

CART rock contracts for Norris Quarries and Schildberg Construction were approved and signed. Contracts will be sent to both businesses for their approval and signature before rock will be released to the townships.

County attorney Ivan Schraeder, Schraeder Law Firm, called in to request information from the commission. The commission was scheduled to go into closed session at 11, but it was not needed.

Patton submitted the March expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

At 1:15, the commission left to inspect: Road #140 in Hopkins Township; Road #637 in Polk Township; tubes on Road #81 and Bridge #445 both in Jackson Township.

Ben Brooks, Evergy, touched base regarding the demand response program. The county participated in 2018 with KCP&L and did not have a significant enough savings to participate in 2019. Brooks called to determine if there had been any changes that might move the county back into eligibility.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn until 4/2/2020.