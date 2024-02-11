On February 6, seven county schools sent their spelling bee finalists to the county competition at St. Gregory Barbarigo School. After six rounds, Marleigh Weichinger, St. Gregory’s fifth grader, spelled “seclusion” to take first place. Eliana Wall, Maryville Middle School eighth grader, took second place after being stumped by “adhesion.” First runner-up was Gage Stephenson, Northeast Nodaway seventh grader, and second runner-up was Ryker Mires, West Nodaway sixth grader.

Marleigh and Eliana will attend the regional spelling bee on Saturday, March 2 in St. Joseph. Gage or Ryker will attend if either of the first two are unable.