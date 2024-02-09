By Morgan Guyer

The Boys and Girls Platte Valley and Nodaway Valley Teams met in Graham on February 6 with conference implications on the line. Platte Valley came away with wins in both games, the girls, 45-36 and the boys, 59-39.

Both girls teams met with perfect conference records, knowing a win would solidify first place in the 275 Conference as the regular season draws to a close. Platte Valley was without Senior Brylie Angle, who will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Platte Valley got off to a hot start, opening the game on a 8-0 run thanks to some early points from Senior Kali Redden. The Thunder would respond however, ending the first half on a 20-6 run to take a 20-14 lead into half. They grabbed their largest lead of the game in the third quarter, 25-16. That was when Platte Valley took over, taking a 30-27 lead into the final quarter as Senior Tina Turpin hit a three when time expired. The win keeps Platte Valley’s undefeated record at 21-0.

The boys were able to capture the conference championship outright as they moved to 20-2 on the season. It was a back-and-forth start to the game, as Platte Valley took a narrow lead into halftime. They were able to extend their lead in the second half however to get the victory.