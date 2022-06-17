On June 9, the Nodaway County Commissioners presented the Maryville Host Lions with a $10,000 ARPA grant. At the presentation were Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton, Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County Associate Commissioner Scott Walk, Host Lion President Rob Sparks, Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, Associate Commissioner Chris Burns and Host Lions Treasurer Brian Schieber.

The Host Lions missed out on over $10,000 revenue in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to documentation provided by the club. The grant was to help the club replace funds.

Walker said he knows the money will be spent in Nodaway County.