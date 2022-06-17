On June 15, City Manager Greg McDanel released information regarding the closure of South Avenue at South Main Street. South Avenue will be closed starting on July 5 at 7 am for a six week period. VF Anderson Builders will reconstruct portions of South Avenue that require full depth subgrade and pavement replacement.

Traffic signs will be installed showing off official detour routes using South Walnut Street, Lieber Street and South Market Street. All impacted businesses will remain accessible from driveways located off South Main Street or South Market Street. The traffic signal at South Main Street and South Avenue will be taken out of service, creating continuous north-south traffic along South Main. McDanel stresses that reduced speeds will be crucial for ensuring safe turning movements to and from businesses near this location.

On June 2, McDanel also provided information on the progress regarding the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.

In Phase I, VF Anderson Builders are now close to completing installation of drainage inlets within the storm sewer system. This project is a $3 million investment in curbs, storm inlets and drainage pipes. McDanel sees the importance in improving this aspect of South Main.

“South Main has never had an adequate storm drainage system for at least two thirds of the area that we are constructing right now,” McDanel said. “Adding the multi-million dollar storm drainage system protects the roadway when its flooding, and has a variety of positive factors.”

Phase II of the project has entered the “shovel-ready” phase with an approved final design, acquired right-of-way and easements and passed the National Environmental Policy Act. (NEPA clearance) The City of Maryville partnered with the Northwest Regional Council of Governments to submit four multi-million dollar funding requests for Phase II. It will extend improvements south to the US 71 Bypass.

“If we could find some significant funding for the project I believe we’ll move forward and really complete the corridor as originally intended,” McDanel said.