On February 23, Presiding Commissioner, Bill Walker signed a proclamation recognizing the Celebrate Agriculture – Thank a Farmer Week! Nodaway County Farm Bureau Vice President Bob Stiens, standing, delivered the proclamation to the commissioners. The official week is February 28 through March 6 to honor the productivity of Missouri farmers. Missouri continues to rank among the top10 states in production of major commodities and provides an $88.4 billion economic impact.