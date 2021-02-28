Nodaway News Leader Publisher-owner Kay Wilson, center, is surrounded by appreciative PTO members who received $168 for their portion of the subscription sales from earlier in the school year. PTO members on hand were Jane Walter, Barb Terry, Rachel Stoll, Terri Jermain, Shelly Deen, Courtney Wolf, Caden Farnan, Wilson, Sue Swinford, Stacey Mattson and Wendy Riley. “We would encourage other school organizations throughout the county to take part in our annual subscription drive,” said Wilson. “Jefferson has worked this promotion for several years and have raised a good amount for their PTO.”