Richard “Dick” Phillips passed away July 10, 2024.

He was born in April of 1934 in Tarkio. He spent his childhood mostly in Missouri and Nebraska and in his high school years his family moved to Boulder, CO. During the summers Dick went back to Missouri to work for an uncle on his farm near Elmo. There he met Ethel Carlson. After Dick attended Northwest Missouri State University he got a degree in agriculture, he and Ethel married and spent their first two years farming. Dick then decided that he would like to go to seminary and came back to Colorado to attend Iliff School of Theology where he got a master’s in divinity and became a Methodist minister. Both of Dick and Ethel’s children, Ken and Cindy were born in Colorado during this time.

Dick did not take a traditional position in a church, choosing to do his ministry in a different way. He decided to move to Syracuse University and get his doctorate in psychology. After that he worked for Baker University, the American Youth Foundation, and then returned to Syracuse University as the Dean of Hendricks Chapel in charge of the religious life of the campus. After retiring from Syracuse University, he and Ethel moved back to Boulder. In retirement, Dick wrote two books: one on the history of Hendricks Chapel and another on Harvey Pottoff, a theologian at Iliff School of Theology.

Dick had a lifelong love of sports. He played football, basketball and tennis in school and continued to play basketball and tennis throughout his life. Dick and Ethel also enjoyed a love of travel and took many trips to explore the world.

Dick and Ethel were married for 67 years before her death last year. He missed her greatly but enjoyed being with family and friends. He will be missed. If you would like to make a memorial donation in his name, please make a contribution to the Richard and Ethel Phillips Scholarship at Iliff School of Theology.