The Knights of Columbus of Conception Jct. has just completed a new building for its meetings. The building was started late last summer and was completed in time for our annual Mother’s Day Breakfast. The building was built on nearly 100 percent donated labor. At times, there were up to 40 people working on it at once. The building is 51 by 81 feet and can seat nearly 200 people, while having a large kitchen. It is available for rent for parties, family gatherings, or weddings. Anyone wishing to donate to help finish the last of our fundraising can send donations to the Knights of Columbus Council 1931, C/O Kenny Henggeler 3530 Hwy.169. Stanberry, MO 64489.