Now in its fourth year, the Nodaway County Health Center community garden is growing vegetables soon to be given to WIC participants and other visitors to the health center.

The health center received a needed $300 donation from the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760, Maryville. This is the second year the donation from the Elks purchased seeds, plants, fertilizer and soil which have helped to make the garden a reality.

“We want to see the garden grow over the years,” Health Educator Kathryn Hawley said. “This donation helps us sustain our ability to produce vegetables and maintain the garden setting for another year.”

Growing in the garden are cucumbers, green beans, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, peppers, onions and carrots.