Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/19/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice for Northwest Missouri Region H HSRT; Backyard Vine & Wine for temporary liquor license.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to B. Engle for reimbursement; to Fastenal for equipment; to Tri-State for vehicle maintenance and repair; to Viebrock for sheet pile; collector/treasurer to Rush Printing for office supplies; to Pro-Serv for equipment; commissioners to MTE for IT equipment upgrades and subscriptions (ARPA.)

The Commission reviewed the following information: Mount Hope Cemetery statement, vehicle sales tax and motor fuel tax reports, certificate of training for Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, email from Premier Truck Group of Kansas City

Patton reported a window on the west side of the Administration Center had been recaulked by Maryville Glass and Lock. A call was put in to MEI regarding the elevator in the Administration Center.

NWMO Regional Council filled out and returned a questionnaire on city/county needs.

Reviewed and signed a letter to MoDOT on Threatened and Endangered Species for the TAP 9900(144) grant.

Jenkins discussed the upcoming tax bill process and equipment needs for her office.

Jeff Farnan, District 1 state representative, stopped in to discuss county needs.

A call was put in Sara Hull, Burlington Jct. Parks Committee regarding the request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The commission committed to $7,500. Stephanie Patterson, Maryville Public Library director, gave updates on the ARPA fund usage that the library had received.

Discussed the dump truck purchase through Premier Truck Group. A call was made to Lee Setser to discuss next steps. A call was put in to Stuart Oden, Oden Enterprises to schedule a time to tour their facility.

Sheriff’s Department Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to discuss the process for a business that has not followed through on county licenses. A visit will be made by Wedlock to follow-up. Wedlock also gave an update on the Jail Maintenance grant. Also present: Jenkins and Andy Abbott, MTE.

Abbott met with the Commission to discuss IT needs and reviewed potential costs for the county. The commission gave Abbott permission to proceed with upgrades and subscriptions, which had previously been approved through ARPA funds. Also present: Wedlock.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspected Roads #95 and #65 in Atchison Township.

Call was made to Nodaway Valley Bank regarding the Mount Hope Cemetery CD.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 9/28/2023.