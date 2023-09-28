North Central Missouri College’s overall headcount is the highest it has been in the history of the college, with fall 2023 enrollment being 1,844 students taking 17,794 credit hours.

This fall, NCMC’s overall credit hours rank in the top third highest on record. Enrollment has been on a steady incline for the past three years, with a headcount up 4.2 percent from last year’s fall census. Credit hours have also increased by 5.4 percent from last year’s fall census.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to find out that we have achieved the highest enrollment in the history of NCMC,” said Director of Marketing and Admissions Megan Pester. “This remarkable growth reflects our unwavering commitment to providing accessible education and opportunities for students in our region. It is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and the students who believe in the power of education. Our goal now is to break the record again next year!”

NCMC’s focus is on providing accessible and affordable, quality education to students in its entire seventeen-county service region in north Missouri. Recently, NCMC opened its new campus in Savannah, offering several new programs and services. NCMC has also added new allied health, computer science, robotics, and business degrees and certificates. Additionally, NCMC constructed brand new residence halls on the Trenton campus to better meet the demand for on-campus living. NCMC also provides a wide variety of campus activities, clubs and organizations, and athletics.

“We have a reputation of putting our students first and focusing on their success,” said President Dr. Lenny Klaver. “Everyone at NCMC takes the time to make sure our students receive the education and services they need to succeed on their educational path.”