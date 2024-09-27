Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/17/24 and 9/19/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Caterer’s liquor license for Black Pony Brewing Co., LLC.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Messner Collision & Repair for vehicle damage; Road and Bridge to B. Engle for reimbursement on landowner phone app.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: annual training certificate for Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer; vehicle sales tax/motor fuel tax reports; memorandum from Missouri Department of Transportation on Bridge #02950031 and Extension Council expense report for July and August.

Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED): Kim Mildward let the commission know that no quotes had been received for the Downtown Christmas tree lighting. RFQ Scoring for the Consulting Service for Laborshed and Child Care Studies was also discussed. The scoring was completed by Burns who sits on the NCED board.

Senior Tax Program: Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor, gave updates to the applications and program progress to date.

A call was put in to Roger Bundridge, Northwest Cell to discuss the upcoming transition to Verizon. Bundridge stated someone from Verizon would touch base since we are a corporate account.

CART Rock: Calls were made to Jim Farnan, Grant Township trustee, Tim Lance, White Cloud trustee and Larry Ecker, Lincoln Township trustee to discuss road conditions. All three townships were ready for the proceed orders to be sent to their respective quarries. Also spoke with Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction, regarding rock.

Signed a planned service agreement with Johnson Controls for the fire alarm inspection on the Administration Center. Maryville Glass and Lock gave an update on the front door work that had been performed. Signed the authorization to perform inspection service from Elevator Safety Services, Inc.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor. A lunch and learn style program hosted by the Good Dads Program in the County Administration Center conference room.

Spoke with Haley Doshier with Higginbotham Insurance group regarding building information needed to complete a survey.

Polk Township Trustee John Schenkel stopped in to discuss two roads.

A meeting time was set with the City of Maryville to discuss Depot Street next steps. A call was put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor asking him to be present. Meeting is set for Thursday, September 26th at 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Depot and Halsey.

Burns made a motion to adjourn