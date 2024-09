The 87th Annual Pickering Horse Show presented by the Pickering Lions Club kicked off with entertainment and the draft horse pull on September 19.

Cody Gray of Villisca, IA, team completes the full run on the first round. The teams pull their weight plus an additional amount on each round. The team of Robert Poole, Windyville, weighed 3,895 pounds and won by pulling 10,000 pounds.