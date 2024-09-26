Northwest Missouri State University’s Student Activities Council (SAC) will welcome a magician, a change-making speaker and a comedian during its fall lineup of events.

The fall schedule features Savio Joseph as part of Family Weekend activities on Friday, September 27. Payton Head, who spearheaded conversations about improving race relations in the state of Missouri, will share his experiences on Thursday, October 3. Then, comedian Mike E. Winfield will appear at Northwest on Wednesday, November 20.

Each event begins at 7 pm in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. They are free and open to the public.

“The Northwest Student Activities Council is committed to creating a vibrant campus community this fall by offering events that foster student engagement, inclusivity and fun,” said Natasha Metzger, a senior animal science major from Papillion, NE, who serves as SAC president. “Whether you’re looking to make new friends, explore new interests or simply take a break from your studies, our events offer something for everyone. Attending SAC events is a great way to get involved and make the most of your college experience.”

In addition to its lineup of speakers, SAC organizes a variety of social and recreational activities for students throughout the academic year. Activities this fall include a Grocery Bingo event from 7 to 10 pm, Thursday, October 24, and Late Night at the Rec from 8 to 10 pm, Thursday, November 14, at the Student Recreation Center.

SAC also will host a Lego Night from 7 to 9 pm, Thursday, November 7, in the Student Union Ballroom.