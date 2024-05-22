Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/9/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for City of Maryville Mozingo Golf Course.

Accounts payable: Checks #084311-084313.

Reviewed and signed the Pay Estimate #2, LPA Invoice #7 and Letter No. 8 for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant as presented by Larry Jacobson from Snyder and Associates.

Reviewed and signed the Local Public Agency (LPA) Certification of Plans, Specifications & Estimate (PS&E), the Utility Certification and Railroad Property Certification letters for BRO-R074(64) bridge #0295003 in Polk Township, as presented by Jacobson, Snyder and Associates.

Left a message for Richard Stringer, Union Township trustee, regarding approaches for bridge #261.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected a tube on Road #607 and a culvert on Road #627 all in Polk Township, Road #442, a culvert on Road #403 and a bridge on Road #953 all in Grant Township, a bridge on Road #1013 in Washington Township, new bridge build on Road #764 in White Cloud Township and a missing Agri-Ready sign on South Highway 71 on the county line.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to discuss a request for equipment usage at an investigation site.

Returned a call to a concerned citizen regarding a new bridge on Road #764 in White Cloud Township.

Vince Shelby, coroner, stopped in to discuss transport challenges. The commission has been speaking with funeral homes regarding transport.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, brought the 2023 complete treasurer’s summary of settlement report. Jenkins discussed SB190 progress at the legislative level. She plans to attend a meeting on June 24 with other collectors.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/2