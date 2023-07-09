Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/27/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Dolgencorp, LLC that is Dollar General Store #1227; Monroe Valley Event Center, LLC; Sodexo Operations, LLC.

The commission did a walk-through of the Administration Center after heavy rains.

A call was returned to a resident regarding restrictions on cultivation of cannabis.

Spoke with county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, regarding a court order from Judge Corey Herron to pay a Guardian Ad Litem from a case concerning the Clear Creek Wind Project. Also discussed a county sales tax on marijuana. Following the call to Schraeder, the commission called Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk to discuss the court order payment process. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

A call was put in to Mayor Glenn Miller regarding the election cost for a special election in August.

Marty Liles, MoDOT, called in to discuss calls that have come in regarding concerns for people parking on a road in Polk Township.

Jeff Meyer, Jackson Township trustee, called in to discuss Road #650 and #429 as possible new construction roads.

Assessed storm damage at the Courthouse, call made to Thomas Shifflett Lawn Care for cleanup.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Amy Dowis, Jerry Dearmont from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government reviewed bridge grant information and TAP Grant and spoke with Kim Mildward regarding committing funds to the Child Care and Laborshed studies. The commission signed a letter committing a total of $10,000 over the next two years.

Deann Davison, tourism director and Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, discussed tourism and the website.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/6/2023.