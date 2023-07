By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Sharks Swim Team ended its season with team victory, scoring 576.5 points at the Maryville Invite on July 1 with a total of eight teams.

Relay. Girls 8 and under 100 meter medley relay, 1st, 2:11.76; Mixed 11-12 100 meter medley relay, 1st, 1:39.67; Girls 13-14 100 meter medley relay, 1st, 1:08.72; Girls 9-10 100 meter freestyle relay, 1st, 1:21.56; Mixed 11-12 100 meter freestyle relay, 1st, 1:17.95; Girls 13-14 100 meter freestyle relay, 1st, 1:00.58; Mixed 15 and over 100 meter freestyle relay, 1st, 53.68.

Individual. Boys 8 and under 25 meter backstroke, Samuel Green, 1st, 29.70; Girls 11-12 50 meter backstroke, Cora Feick, 1st, 38.40; Girls 13-14 50 meter backstroke, Mariah Dirks, 1st, 36.01; Boys 15 and over 50 meter backstroke, Austin David, 1st, 30.79; Girls 13-14 50 meter breaststroke, Jaidaci Wilmes, 1st, 44.46; Boys 13-14 50 meter breaststroke, Dombek Jaren, 1st, 44.68; Boys 11-12 50 meter butterfly, Lucas Walter, 1st, 48.41; Boys 15 and over 50 meter butterfly, Nino Coniglio, 1st, 29.75; Boys 11-12 50 meter freestyle, Bo Dirks, 1st, 39.48.