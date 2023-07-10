The Clearmont Baptist Church Vacation Bible School was held June 19-23. The offering collected throughout the week raised over $500 for the West Nodaway Food Pantry.

Themed “Finding Jonah” children from preschool through fifth grade had classroom time, craft time and learned the story of Jonah as well as being fishers of men. Junior high students did a service project by refurbishing a local elderly resident’s deck.

A Sunday evening program allowed parents to hear songs, visit classrooms and fellowship afterwards.