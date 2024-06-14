Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, part-time clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/6/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Snyder & Associates; Gray Oil, Con Agg, Jack Horner, 911 Custom, Linde Gas Equipment; liquor licenses to: M&M Pub & Grub, Black Pony Brewing Company and C Burns Enterprises, Nopal Mexican Restaurant, Bearcat Lanes; county clerk fee report for May 2024.

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; commission to Alert 1 Termite and Pest Control for building maintenance; to Community Safety Net for Extension Council books.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: ARPA Grant Subrecipient Project Agreement signed and returned; Certificate of Liability Insurance from Loch Sand and Construction, Co.; financial statement from Jackson Township

Reviewed an email from Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, regarding a proposed softmatch trade with Holt County. The proposed trade would pay the county 60¢ cash for one dollar softmatch. This trade was denied. A message was left with Chaffin and David Carroll, associate commissioner with Holt County was also notified. A previous request from Atchison County for $85,000 cash for $130,000 softmatch trade was approved. Paperwork is pending for Atchison County. The commission set future County Softmatch credit transfers at 65¢ cash per one dollar softmatch trade.

Reviewed a proposal sent by MTS Contracting, Inc. for exterior masonry repairs to the Courthouse. Continental Sprinkler will do an inspection of the jail on June 12 to design a plan for installation of the sprinkler system as a part of the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant. An inspection was made of the handicap renovation to the Courthouse. Thomas Shifflett was contacted to discuss the Courthouse lawn.

Sheriff’s Department‘s Captain Austin Hann discussed invoicing for vehicle maintenance and repairs.

Rex Wallace stated he had received a request for the county to pay 911 house signs that are erroneous in the city limits of Burlington Jct. The commission feels it is the responsibility of Consolidated 911.

Fullerton Engineering requested planning and zoning laws for Nodaway County for a project of AT&T. The project is in the city limits of Maryville and contact information was given.

Rod Barr, University of Missouri Extension Council, discussed the future direction of the extension council and would like to offer collaboration with the council to ensure the best possible services to the county.

Jackson Township Road # 442 was inspected and approved. Also inspected a culvert on Road #161 in Hopkins Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jim Knox, Norris Quarry, left word that the price of road rock at the Ravenwood Quarry will be honored by the Barnard Quarry until Ravenwood can replenish its supply.

John White, Hopkins Township, discussed a culvert on Road #161.

A resident reported that the Icon and Fox 911 road sign was missing. Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, was contacted and he placed the order for a new sign.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/13/2024.