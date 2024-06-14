Donald Gene Major, 90, Burlington Jct, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care, St Joseph.

He was born August 23, 1933, in Holton, KS, to Edison M. and Lillie May McMurtry Major. He grew up in Westboro and was a graduate of Westboro High School, Class of 1952.

On September 23, 1953, he married Terry Florence Robinson in Rock Port. She preceded him in death May 11, 2013.

Mr. Major served in the Korean Conflict, stationed in Guam in the US Army with the 822 Combat Engineer Battalion from 1953 to 1955 and was honorably discharged as a corporal.

He had been a farmer all of his life.

He had attended the Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville. He was a member of the Dick Munkers American Legion Post #287, Savannah. He was also a member of the former WW Club of Burlington Jct and had spent 12 years on the West Nodaway Board of Education.

Graveside services and burial were held Wednesday, June 12 at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, with full military burial rites.

Memorials are suggested to the Dick Munkers American Legion Post #287, PO Box 186, Savannah, MO 64485.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.