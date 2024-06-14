After a year’s absence, the Mound City Red Rock 5K Fun Run returns with an additional event, a three Block Walk.

The events start at 8 am, Thursday, July 4 in front of the Holt County Senior Center, 613 State Street., Mound City. Pre-registration by June 18 guarantees a t-shirt. The event is organized this year by Mound City Downtown Restoration and Revitalization, Inc. (MCDRR).

Registration is on-line through June 18 by going to the link forms.gle/Z08zqxcsEZX7dbmX7

Anyone needing a paper registration form can pick one up at Nodaway Valley Bank in Mound City or contact the event co-chairs for a copy to be mailed or emailed. Co-chairs for the Red Rock Fun Run/Walk event are MCDRR board members Debbie Geib, 573.864.5244 and Karma Metzgar, 660.442.6204.

The registration fee is $30 for those over the age of 11 and $20 for those aged 10 and under. A t-shirt is guaranteed if registered by June 18. The registration the day of the event is the same and a t-shirt is not guaranteed. Registration will include a breakfast/lunch ticket redeemable at the Holt County Senior Center from 6:30 to 11:30 am on July 4. The breakfast and lunch are also open to the public and hosted by the Senior Citizens of Holt County/Mound City Nutrition Site.

The 5K will be a 3.1 mile route through Mound City. The three block walk will be on historic State Street between Mound City Thriftway and the Historic Bank of Mound City building being restored by MCDRR. For the walk, State Street will have two lanes, one for walkers, strollers, wheelchairs, etc. The other lane will be for runners, bicycles, tricycles, scooters, in-line skates, etc. The event is open to all ages and abilities to have fun and say, “I finished!”

This is a fun run and walk and will not be timed, however, all participants will be accounted for by bib number upon the finish and can have fun with the “photo finish” area. There will be 4 prizes drawn from those finishing the run/walk events with the winners receiving a free entry for the 2025 event.

Those pre-registered can pick up bib numbers and packets beginning at 7 am, July 4, in front of the Holt County Senior Center, 613 State Street, Mound City.

There are many activities planned in Mound City over the July 4th holiday with leadership given by the First Christian Church with Cindy Reule as the contact. A festive parade at 10 am will follow the 5K and three block walk beginning at the south end of State Street and concluding at Griffith Park.

The first Red Rock Fun Run was in 1990 and had run continuously until COVID impacted participation and the event was virtual one year and then did not happen in 2023. The 2024 event would be the 34th year if it had run continually. Metzgar had collected a shirt for every year the event was held and donated them to the former sponsor. She hopes to get the collection back and display it in the future. She recalls a conversation with the late Doctor Bruce McRae, local physician, about a “red rock” event as he was an avid builder of red rock sculptures around Mound City and interested in the waterfowl tourism opportunities in Mound City. The Red Rock Fun Run had become an event looked forward to by many and mentioned at meetings hosted by MCDRR in their downtown revitalization efforts.