Before the official fall sports season begins, Nodaway County teams will be participating in jamborees as one last warm up before games start.

Maryville. The Spoofhound football team will travel to Raytown South High School on August 23, along with Center and William Chrisman. The boys soccer team will have their jamboree on August 24 at Bishop LeBlond with Lafayette and Savannah. The softball team will be at Savannah on August 24 with East Buchanan and Platte Valley. Finally, the volleyball team will hit the road to play Lawson in their jamboree on August 26.

Platte Valley. The football team will be participating in the DeKalb jamboree on August 23, while softball will be in Savannah in their jamboree on August 24.

Nodaway Valley. Both the softball and football teams will travel to Tarkio for the East Atchison jamborees. Football will play on August 23, while volleyball will be on August 27.

Northeast Nodaway. The Worth County Football Team will host their jamboree on August 23.