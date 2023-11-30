Cody Ray Hersh died Thursday, November 23, 2023, Cody passed from this life into eternal rest.

Cody was born on September 25, 1987 to Allen and Carol (Collins) Hersh in Maryville.

Cody attended school in Maryville, and graduated in 2006. Upon his graduation. he began working for his father in law doing carpentry. Cody continued to hone his carpentry skills as he assisted his parents and sister maintaining various rental properties and jobs. Eventually, Cody began his own carpentry business working on drywall, painting, and small remodels. If Cody was doing a job, he wanted to make sure it was done right.

On May 11, 2013, Cody married his high school sweetheart, Meghan Conley at Laura Street Baptist Church. Together they shared ten years of marriage.

Cody was passionate about being a steward for the land, and learning new ways to garden, create food plots for optimal hunting, cutting wood for his wood boiler, or using his skid steer. This past summer, Cody spent lots of time at the lake, and nearly every night you would find him with a fishing pole and a bonfire. Two of his favorite summer things. Each November, Cody would be hunting on the family farm with his dad, Allen, and Cousin Erik, making countless memories as they camped out and waited to bag the big one.

Cody was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Kathleen Collins; uncle, Marvin Miller; and cousin, Alexander Cornelius.

Left behind to mourn his passing, are his wife, Meghan; his father and mother, Allen and Carol Hersh, his sister Jacklyn; paternal grandparents, Butch and Rita Kay Hersh, Ravenwood; Uncle Keith (Tonya) Hersh, Granbury, TX; Aunt Annette (Donald) Huffaker, Rea; Uncle Jim (Carolyn) Collins, Aunt Carmen Larabee, Maryville; Georgia Miller, Lenox, IA; Aunt Joan (Martin) Hemenway, Rogers, AR; parents-in-law, Bill and Lila Conley, Pickering, MO; and sisters-in-law, Amanda (Jason) Wiederholt, Maryville, Patricia (Kolby) Marriott, Braddyville, IA; and Maddison Conley, Maryville; nieces and nephews, Mariah, Rylen and Brayson Wiederholt; Quincy and Hayes Marriott, and Emilynn (Emmy) Allen; cousins Jeremiah and Jedidiah Larabee, Suzanne Sulzer, Brandie Huisman , Collin Hemenway, Jullian Doyle, Alana Armstrong, Dalton Huffaker, Taylor Hersh, and Erik and Elliott Cornelius; and numerous other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Noyes Home for Children in St. Joseph at 801 North Noyes Boulevard.

Memorial Services will be held 11 am, Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 am prior to the service. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.

