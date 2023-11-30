Jo Ann Sturm, 79, Kansas City, died Monday, November 20, 2023, at St. Luke’s South Hospital.

She was born January 19, 1944, in Maryville, to Robert N. and Mary K. Brady Sturm. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Conception Jct and received a degree in education from Avila College, Kansas City.

Ms. Sturm taught for 40 years before retiring. She spent many years volunteering at St. Joseph Hospital, Maryville.

Ms. Sturm’s body has been cremated. Mass of Christian burial was Monday, November 27 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care or Harvesters Food Bank.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.