Clifford “Cliff” Eugene Friend, 55, Hopkins, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 14, 1968, in Dighton, KS, to Gerald O. and Thelma L. Suttle Friend.

He was a 1986 graduate of Dighton High School.

Mr. Friend was a truck driver and worked at Kawasaki.

Mr. Friend’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be at 5 pm, Friday, August 4 at the Lions Club Shelter at Mozingo Lake.

Memorials be sent to Cliff Friend at gofundme.com.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.