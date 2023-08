The Downtown Maryville Market, located in the Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot on the corner of Fourth and Buchanan, has expanded its selections to include over 35 vendors selling produce, craft items, jams, jellies and baked goods.

In support of the 24th annual National Farmers Market Week, August 6 to 12, the Nodaway News Leader is featuring some of the produce vendors at the July 29 market. The next market will begin at 8 am, Saturday, August 5.