The Maryville Sculpture Walk announces the addition of three remarkable sculptures set to enrich the city’s cultural landscape starting this week. Intending to foster artistic expression and community engagement, these installations promise to captivate viewers and stimulate thought-provoking conversations.

Leading the trio of new sculptures is “Dystopia,” located near the corner of Fourth and Buchanan Streets, a striking piece by acclaimed artists Tim James and Aiden Demarais. The inspiration for this project emerged from the objects used to create the sculpture, each possessing a unique texture and form. Notably, some pieces were test pads created by welding students at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School. As the sculpture progressed, a repeating circular theme was emphasized. The final sculpture symbolizes the earth supported tenuously by an unraveling foundation and surrounded by the ever-encroaching progress of industry.

Adding to the allure of the Maryville Sculpture Walk is “Windward,” another masterpiece crafted by the talented duo of Tim James and Aiden Demarais. The inspiration behind this sculpture is the poetic innocence of a sail set against the horizon on a glassy surface of a watery expanse, evoking the tantalizing prospect of freedom and adventure. James and Demarais sculpt abstractly to afford themselves the freedom to express ideas without being tied by visual representations. They embrace the idea of visual suggestions, presenting an ambiguous story that requires viewers to bring their own experiences, relationships, and perspectives to the viewing. They hope each individual interprets their sculptures differently, leading to unique emotional experiences. Additionally, they find joy in experimentation with textures, colors, and media, allowing each work of art to evolve organically.

Rounding out the trio of new installations is “Weeping Rachel,” a poignant sculpture created by the esteemed artist Sondra Jonson. This timeless piece will be located on the Third Street pedestal by the Nodaway News Leader. The genesis of “Weeping Rachel” traces back to 1998 when the Knights of Columbus in Cambridge and Arapahoe sought to memorialize the victims of a latter-day holocaust at the Arapahoe shrine. Based on Jeremiah 31:15, the statue depicts Rachel kneeling in prayer, an empty blanket draped over her arms, with hands open in abandonment to God—the only one who can fill the cavernous hollow of her shattered heart. A red rose at Rachel’s side signifies hope in God and the restoration of her life. Jonson’s creative process begins with clay and a wire skeleton structure for each sculpture, followed by creating a mold to cast each bronze statue. “Weeping Rachel” has garnered numerous People’s Choice awards, affirming its timeless and emotive appeal.

“We are thrilled to unveil these three remarkable sculptures as part of the Maryville Sculpture Walk,” said Kim Mildward, Downtown Maryville, Design Committee Chair. “Each installation embodies the diversity and creativity of our artistic community, inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with art in public spaces and explore new perspectives.”

The Maryville Sculpture Walk continues to serve as a vibrant hub for cultural enrichment, providing a platform for local and national artists to showcase their talent and contribute to the city’s thriving arts scene. These new additions underscore the organization’s commitment to fostering creativity, dialogue and community engagement through public art.