From June 24 through 28, the Clearmont Baptist Church will be hosting a Vacation Bible School, “Created by God – Built for a Purpose,” for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

Each day will be from 1 to 4 pm. The closing program will be held at 6:30 pm, Sunday, June 30.

Individuals should preregister by calling or texting 660.582.7802 or email cbcfamily@outlook.com.