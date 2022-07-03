Six players from Nodaway County teams participated in the Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association Senior All-Star game on June 25.

The game was held at Spratt Stadium at Missouri Western University, St. Joseph. The green team came away with the victory over the silver team 34-26.

From Nodaway Valley, Mason Chitwood, Will Cordell and Peyton Stahl played on the green team alongside Platte Valley’s Trevor McCrary and Hayden Ferry.

James Herr from Nodaway Valley played on the silver team. Ferry came away with the defensive MVP award, totaling 11 tackles in the game. For earning the award, he also received a $250 scholarship.