The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum will hold several holiday-themed events in early December.

There will be a Christmas open house at the Caleb Burns House in Maryville from 12 to 4 pm, Sunday, December 8. This is a historic house built by early Nodaway County resident Caleb Burns. He originally lived in a log cabin, built around 1844 at what is now the corner of Second and Buchanan Streets. Following a trip to California during the gold rush, he completed the home now known as the Caleb Burns House, located at Walnut and Second Streets. The house is on the National Register of Historic Places and is owned by the NCHS Museum.

For the open house, the home will be decorated for a German-style Christmas with greenery. Nodaway County was home to many German immigrants, and this is a celebration of that past and their descendants who are still here today.

The museum will hold its annual Christmas bake sale from 9 am to 12 pm, Saturday, December 14. Attendees can purchase homemade goodies and support the museum while doing so as all proceeds go to the operations of the NCHS Museum. Cash and credit cards can be accepted. There also will be a coffee bar, and Christmas craft activities for children.

The NCHS Museum is located at 110 N. Walnut Street in Maryville. The museum is open March to December on Tuesdays to Fridays from 1 to 4 pm and on the second Saturdays of each month from 9 to 11 am. To preserve the history of Nodaway County, the NCHS Museum relies on monetary donations and offers legacy giving plans to donors.