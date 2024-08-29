Christie Lee Petersen, 70, Sheridan, died Saturday, August 24, 2024, South of Maryville.

She was born February 18, 1954, to Norman David and Barbara Elizabeth Knowlson White. She had lived in California and moved to Northwest Missouri 20 years ago.

She married David Petersen and they raised dogs in the Sheridan area.

She attended the Calvary Chapel, Maryville.

Burial was Tuesday, August 27 at the Isadora Cemetery, Isadora.

