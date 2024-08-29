Kerlin Y. Davis, 87, Maryville, died Sunday, August 25, 2024.
She was born Wednesday, March 10, 1937, to Harold and Thelma Tompkins Douganin Barnard. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School
Mrs. Davis worked as a homemaker in her own home.
She was a member of the Eagles FOE.
A graveside service will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.
