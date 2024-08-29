Kerlin Y. Davis, 87, Maryville, died Sunday, August 25, 2024.

She was born Wednesday, March 10, 1937, to Harold and Thelma Tompkins Douganin Barnard. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School

Mrs. Davis worked as a homemaker in her own home.

She was a member of the Eagles FOE.

A graveside service will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.