Debra L. Kent, 66, Elmo, died Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, IA.

She was born June 18, 1958, in Council Bluffs, IA, to Robert L. and Claudette P. Brown Dye.

On December 31, 1977, she married Dennis L. Kent in Clearmont. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2020.

Mrs. Kent was an LPN at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.

Mrs. Kent ‘s body has been cremated. A graveside memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, August 31 at the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.