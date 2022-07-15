Continuing its tradition of preparing a meal for the carnival workers, the First Christian Church, Maryville, prepared lunch, July 13. Over 30 people took a break from setting up the rides and booth attractions to eat at the meal.

Standing behind some of the bread selections, the church cooks are, front: Donna Rickman, Sandi Mull, Brynlee Hanna, Deb DeMott, Carol Peters, Karen Brown, Sue Schenkel, Connie McGinness; back: Allen Davison, Dallas Raasch, Lisa Raasch, Ed Brown and John Schenkel.