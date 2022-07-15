The annual Parnell Duck Race parade “As American as Cherry Pie” took place June 10 with clear skies, a gentle breeze and moderate temperatures.

Grand Marshals Greg and Lisa Welch along with their standard poodle, Sway, ride through the parade in the back of a pickup. The couple has lived in Parnell for 30 years. They are currently farming 500 acres after Greg retired from the US Postal service and Lisa from Eveready.

“We’re glad we live in such a good community,” Greg said. “We raised our kids here. As a community, we’re getting our infrastructure reworked. We’re getting new water lines and watertower.”