Chris Ferrare, 47, Rome, NY, died Monday, September 9, 2024, in Maryville, where he resided the last 17 years.

He was born April 28, 1977 to Steven and Elaine Ferrare.

Mr. Ferrare worked construction throughout his life.

He is survived by son, Chris Anthony Ferrare (Bubba); chosen son, Patrick Stan O’Connor; parents, Steven and Elaine Ferrare, Rome, NY; four brothers, Scott (Linn) Ferrare, Patrick (Kristine) Ferrare, Brandon (Liz) Ferrare, Aarron Ferrare; two sisters, Jodi (Dave) Duncan, and Ashley (Phil) Parks; sister-in-law, Heather Martin, TX; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no service at this time.