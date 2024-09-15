Robert “Bud” Bliley, 93, Conception Jct, died Sunday, September 8, 2024, at his home.

He was born October 13, 1930, in Clyde, to Joseph A. and Theresa F. Wiederholt Bliley. He was a 1948 graduate of St. Benedict High School.

On June 10, 1954, he married Charlotte A. Woods. She preceded him in death April 26, 1998. He later married Beverly Ann Duttlinger on August 23, 2002. She survives of the home.

Mr. Bliley served in the US Marine Corps. He had worked for Schieber Construction, and served as the fire chief and mayor of Conception Jct. He was a rural mail carrier and had owned and operated Buds Tavern and the Junction Café in Conception Jct.

He was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, lifetime member of the American Legion Post 464, and the Tri-C Fire Department.

A family Rosary was held Tuesday, September 10; a parish Rosary was held Wednesday, September 11; and Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, September 12 all at St. Columba Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #464 or Tri-C Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.