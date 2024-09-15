Sign up is underway for the 29th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat which will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm, Wednesday, October 30.

Deadline to sign up is Friday, September 20 and is open to businesses, organizations, churches or individuals in the downtown area. A $5 charge to cover posters, flyers and other promotions will once again be requested. To sign up to giveaway candy or treats to children in costumes, call Kathryn Rice at 660.582.1742, work phone number is 660.562.4747 or email kathsmagic@gmail.com.

A limited number of spots are available on the Nodaway Courthouse Square on a first come, first served basis, sign up plus $5 is required. The City of Maryville is reserving use of the Pocket Park for the event, so set-up spots will not be available in the park at Third and Main Streets.