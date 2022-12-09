The Maryville Public Library will once again offer the Children’s Business Fair (CBF) for Nodaway County children age eight up to high school senior.

The first CBF meeting, which is informational, will be at 5:30 pm, Thursday, December 15 at the library.

The participants will create a business idea, then develop the idea from concept through creation, marketing and a business plan. They will engage in a one-day marketplace open to the public in March. The young entrepreneurs can sell their product or service as well as compete for awards and cash prizes.

Find additional information at the events page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1539043543186631.